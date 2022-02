FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A multi-vehicle accident has traffic blocked on one northbound and southbound lane on I-77 near mile marker 69. The accident was reported just before 10p.m. Friday, February 25, 2022.

Dispatchers told 59News two tractor-trailers rolled over after a semi traveling northbound lost a pipe it was carrying. Minor injuries were reported.

Drivers should avoid the area while crews work to clear the scene.