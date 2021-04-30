Accident shuts down U.S. 19, cuts off power to hundreds in Raleigh County

SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) — An early morning accident shut down a Raleigh County highway and cut power to hundreds of customers.

Dispatchers confirmed a semi overturned in the 700 block of Flat Top Road in Shady Spring on Friday, April 30, 2021. There are no injuries reported, but the road is completely closed as of 6:20 a.m.

Appalachian Electric Power reported more than 1,000 customers are without power as a result of this accident. Service should be restored by 11 a.m. Friday.

The West Virginia Department of Education confirmed Shady Spring Elementary, Middle, and High schools are closed Friday.

Dispatchers urged drivers to take an alternate route on their morning commute.