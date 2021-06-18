ACE Adventure Resort to host 7th annual Gritty Chix Mud Run

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS)– Many people will get down and dirty at ACE Adventure Resort on Saturday, June 19, 2021. In partnership with the United Way of Southern West Virginia, the resort will be kicking off its fourth event of the year: the 7th annual Gritty Chix Mud Run.

Participates have the option to run a 5K or moxie mile. Both will have a mud obstacle course. ACE’s Assistant Events Director, Rosie Cacaro, said 900 people are expected to participate.

“I think that people are very energize to come out and support the United Way and just to support West Virginia too,” said Cacaro.

They are completely sold out of spots for the mud run, but donations towards the United Way will still be encouraged for attendees.