PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–The former Save-A-Lot building on Stafford Drive in Princeton is getting a new business.

It will now become the new Ace Hardware anchor store.

Sam Lusk, Executive Director of the Princeton Economic Development Authority, said the plans were approved at the Mercer County Commission meeting on Tuesday.

Lusk said this gives residents a chance to look to other stores for goods and services.

“We’ve talked to a number of residents and contractors locally that they’ve just wanted more options. As far as building and different things like that. There’s of course the material supply shortage across the whole country and the more options you can have, the more access they can have to materials to get projects done,” Lusk said.

The new store will bring 15 to 20 jobs to the area, according to Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett. But with another big business coming to Mercer County, how will this affect the locally owned small hardware stores?

Puckett said this is actually good for the community and other local businesses.

“This competition actually will hopefully let the monopolization of these other ones and drive down the prices by having this good, competitive balance it looks to be good for everyone. Plus, it provides good economics, good strong jobs for Mercer County,” Puckett said.

Renovations on the building start soon and should be open for business by next spring.