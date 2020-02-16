ACT students help Woodrow Wilson drama club build set

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The Academy of Career and Technology Center in Beckley is an educational institution teaching students in Raleigh County skills necessary to excel in the work force after school; and it sits right next to Woodrow Wilson High School.

The Maintenance Building class is helping the Woodrow Wilson drama club by building their set for the upcoming production of Beauty and the Beast.

Instructor Shane Treadway said the hardest part of building was following the instructions on how to make the famous castles and scenery come to life.

“Some of the pieces on the paperwork did not look anything like what it actually was, so they had to use some common knowledge and common scene and put that together,” Treadway said.

Treadway said it took his students two weeks to complete construction. Two of the students that helped with building were Audrey Williamson and Martha Canterbury. Williamson said the best part was not just building fixtures but relationship with the other students as well.

“I mean you learn to work as a team and if you don’t work as a team then it just takes a lot longer to get things done and it makes things a lot harder,” Williamson said.

Treadway said this is an opportunity for the students to take pride and show of their work in front of people from their community.

“Well several of our students go to Woodrow and I think it helps them take a little bit of pride in their school by being able to come up and say they built this and they put it together, to do it for the drama program,” Treadway said.

Beauty and the Beast will be at Woodrow Wilson High School on February 21-23, 28-29 and March 1, 2020. Friday and Saturday night’s shows will be at 7 p.m. and Sunday afternoon shows at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for students.