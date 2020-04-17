Active Southern West Virginia holding virtual rails to trails event

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Active Southern West Virginia is still holding its annual Rails to Trails Celebration, but with a twist this year.

The event will be held virtually on Saturday, April 17, 2020, for people to still celebrate all the trails in southern West Virginia.

Volunteer Director Erin Reid said this event is the perfect way people can enjoy all of the beautiful scenery the mountain state has to offer.

“The goal is to make posts that tell stories about awesome fun experiences that you have had on the trails and to reach out to those folks that are responsible for maintaining and keeping those trails up to the standards that we like,” Reid said.

Reid said to participate in the event, tag Active Southern West Virginia in the post and use the hashtag, #celebratetrails.