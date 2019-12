GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) — Active Southern West Virginia is hosting their fifth annual First Day Hike.

This year, the hike will be at The Summit Bechtel Reserve in Glen Jean. The hike will begin at 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2020.

Participants are asked to dress warmly and wear sturdy, comfortable shoes.

There are a limited number of spots available so if you plan to participate, head to Active Southern West Virginia’s Facebook page to sign up.