CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — If you love exercise or any type of fitness, you will not want to miss this event.

Melanie Seiler, the Executive Director for Active Southern West Virginia is proud to announce that Active Southern West Virginia is hosting an upcoming event on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at The Gaines Estate in Fayetteville.

It’s a great way to help communities and businesses, networking opportunities, and to promote fitness in the mountain state.

“It’s a giving back night. It’s a night that’s going to be a fundraising profit share night for the organization and an opportunity to network with our staff and volunteers and be surrounded by people who are passionate and prioritize health and fitness,” says Seiler who is passionate about the organization and what it has to offer the community.

This is just the kickoff event to the upcoming free programs and activities for the organization, which include high fitness aerobics, yoga classes, running groups, spin bike classes, refit aerobics, water aerobics, and volunteer trash pickup events, one of which is happening, Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Summersville Lake, at Battle Run at 9:00 A.M.

Seiler also added that “All of this is made possible by volunteers, and volunteering is a great way to explore our area. The great outdoor recreation opportunities that we have to offer here is very rewarding. Volunteering is a great way to expand your network and expand into more healthy friendships and partnerships.”

To get more information and to view the upcoming events, please visit activeswv.org to view the events and program calendar, or you can directly email Melanie Seiler, the Executive Director for Active Southern West Virginia at info@activeswv.com.