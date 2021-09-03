Addiction recovery center opens in Mount Hope

MOUNT HOPE, WV (WVNS) — A new addiction recovery center opened in Fayette County on Friday, September 3, 2021.

Veltex Recovery Group in Mount Hope focuses on providing recovery and education to people struggling with addiction and substance abuse.

They will have both inpatient and outpatient care at the center. The Medical Director for the Mount Hope location said they hope to raise awareness about addiction and work to prevent it in communities before it begins.

“The aim of the Veltex Recovery Group is to really prevent this addiction problem right away,” said Olu Sangodey, Medical Director for the center. “We plan to educate the community. The residents and clients we have here are going to be trained to have a job and an education, so they can go back to society.”

The center will be ready to accept patients later this month.