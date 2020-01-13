Additional $20 million transferred to state’s General Revenue Fund

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Governor Jim Justice announced an additional $20 million will be transferred into the state’s General Revenue Fund for Fiscal Year 2020.

The announced was made during a joint press conference with West Virginia State Treasurer John Perdue on Monday, January 13, 2020. The transfer will help close a current budget gap for FY2020. The Treasurer proposed the one-time transfers of $10 million from Unclaimed Property and $10 million from Banking Services.

The transfers are in addition to an already-budgeted $7 million transfer to the General Revenue Fund from the Unclaimed Property Fund. The Treasurer’s Office will transfer a total of $27 million to General Revenue for FY2020.

“It’s a good day in West Virginia. We’re having a lot of good days now,” Gov. Justice said. “Our numbers have been coming in a little bit better, a little bit better, a little bit better. And now, here’s some great big help from our Treasurer. We just want to keep building on that and keep trending in the right direction.”

