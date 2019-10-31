Administrators reassure teaching of state standards regardless of recent report card

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — On Wednesday, Oct. 30, the latest Nation’s Report Card showed fourth graders in the West Virginia scored nine points below the national average math score, and six points below the national average score in reading.

Teresa Russell with the Mercer County Board of Education said they are actively preparing their students to take those standardized tests.

“We’re teaching them, how to take test questions, break them down, see what the question is asking and then answer the question appropriate,” Russell said.

For Mercer County, Russell said 14 of the county’s 21 schools were above the state average in showing growth. She said test scores are just one of the ways to monitor student progress.

“Students are given daily tests, weekly tests, sometimes unit tests are given to monitor their progress,” Russell said. “So we are working very hard and diligently to help students become better test takers, but also make sure that we teach the West Virginia State Standards.”