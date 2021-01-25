Administrators with Mercer County Schools survey aides, substitute teachers, other staff for vaccine

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Officials with Mercer County Schools (MCS) are proactively surveying some of its staff for vaccine distribution and administration.

In a Facebook post addressed to substitute teachers, aides, bus drivers, cooks, and custodians on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, administrators said their human resources department recently sent out a survey regarding the COVID-19 vaccine. Those in the aforementioned positions who filled out and returned the survey are on MCS’s list of substitutes to be vaccinated.

According to MCS, the West Virginia Department of Education is wanting county school systems to vaccinate full-time employees first. In response, administrators with Mercer County Schools will contact substitutes and other employees once they are ready to begin vaccinating them.