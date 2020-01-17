Advance Auto Parts opens new location in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Advance Auto Parts opened a new location in Beckley on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. A grand opening was held for the new building at the intersection of Ragland Road and Robert C. Byrd Drive.

District Manager James Akers said this location is a bigger building which will allow them to help more people in not only Beckley, but surrounding areas.

“It will give them the opportunity to maybe have some things here that we can purchase that in the past was two days, three days out, maybe a week or two out should be on hand and be able to get them back out on the road quicker,” Akers said.

Advance Auto Parts hours are Monday- Saturday 7:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. and on Sunday 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.