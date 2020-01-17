Advance Auto Parts opens new location in Beckley

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Advance Auto Parts opened a new location in Beckley on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. A grand opening was held for the new building at the intersection of Ragland Road and Robert C. Byrd Drive.

District Manager James Akers said this location is a bigger building which will allow them to help more people in not only Beckley, but surrounding areas.

“It will give them the opportunity to maybe have some things here that we can purchase that in the past was two days, three days out, maybe a week or two out should be on hand and be able to get them back out on the road quicker,” Akers said.

Advance Auto Parts hours are Monday- Saturday 7:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. and on Sunday 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

No charges filed in Greenbrier County shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "No charges filed in Greenbrier County shooting"

Volunteers needed for Fayette County Teen Court

Thumbnail for the video titled "Volunteers needed for Fayette County Teen Court"

Greenbrier Valley Airport launching re-branding campaign

Thumbnail for the video titled "Greenbrier Valley Airport launching re-branding campaign"

Beckley Mayor details re-election plans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beckley Mayor details re-election plans"

Old Bojangles building to be used for new medical cannabis store

Thumbnail for the video titled "Old Bojangles building to be used for new medical cannabis store"

Bus driver charged with DUI after crashing on I-77

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bus driver charged with DUI after crashing on I-77"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News