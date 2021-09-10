Adventure On! Freedom Festival gives festival goers chance to try something new

GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) — There are a lot of different activities to try at the Adventure On! Freedom Festival. The Barrels are the third largest shooting facility in the entire country.

Visitors will have the chance to try their hand at shooting shotguns and pistols at different ranges. One of the main goals of the festival is to let people try new things.

“Shooting is a perishable skill,” said Ryan King, Business Development Officer at Summit Bechtel. “It’s something we want to introduce to the masses, as many people as we can provide a first good shooting experience we want to do that up here at the Summit.”

If you missed your chance September 10, 2021 you still have the chance to get back out there Saturday September 11, 2021.

Pricing information can be found on the festival’s website.