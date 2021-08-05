Adventure On Freedom Festival previews water activities

GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) — A new and exciting festival is coming to Fayette County. Freedom Festival is a three-day long adventure festival at the Bechtel Summit Reserve in Glen Jean.

With just over a month left until the Freedom Festival, workers at the Bechtel Summit Reserve are getting ready for a weekend full of adventure. Part of that weekend includes aquatics activities on Goodrich Lake.

“If you’ve never been on a kayak before, it’s a very sturdy boat it’s not going to flip and even if it does, you can get right back in,” said Peter Jeungst, an instructor at Bechtel Summit Reserve.

Festival goers will be also be able to canoe and paddleboard..

“Right now we are doing two-person canoeing so it’s basics you put one person in the forward one in the back,” said Devin Ayala, Aquatics Director at Bechtel Summit Reserve.

At the Freedom Festival, if you don’t know how to do something, workers at the Summit will help you, answer any questions you have, and most importantly, make sure you have a good time

“Something that we really offer and we pride ourselves on a little bit is the instruction that we give,” said Jeungst. “The help that we can give to people that are curious about tips and tricks about ways to hold your paddle even, just the best way to get your most efficient stance in your kayak, I think little things like that can really go a long way”

One of the benefits of going out on the water is getting to spend a little time with nature.

“It can be this really relaxing thing, and it’s something that I’ve sort of taken for granted not really being out on the water and it feels so good just to be sitting here right now,” said Jeungst.

The Freedom Festival will be held September 10th, 11th, and 12th. You can pre-register for activities online or at the festival.