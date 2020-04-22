Adventures on the Gorge closed until end of May due to COVID-19 concerns

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia is known for its beautiful scenery and white water rafting, but the COVID-19 pandemic put that popular activity on hold. Since Governor Justice issued a Stay at Home Order, Adventures on the Gorge in Fayette County stopped their operations.

CEO of Adventures on the Gorge Roger Wilson said while April is not normally a busy time of the year, they are waiting patiently for the Governor to reopen business in the state.

“What I don’t want to do is open up and all of a sudden more restrictions come back in, so I have to be very cautious with that,” Wilson said. “But also I have to make sure the community is ready for us to open also. So I think we will give it a few weeks once the Governor gives us the go ahead.”

Wilson said they are closed until May 22, 2020 and they are taking reservations for when they do reopen.