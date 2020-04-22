Adventures on the Gorge closed until end of May due to COVID-19 concerns

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia is known for its beautiful scenery and white water rafting, but the COVID-19 pandemic put that popular activity on hold. Since Governor Justice issued a Stay at Home Order, Adventures on the Gorge in Fayette County stopped their operations.

CEO of Adventures on the Gorge Roger Wilson said while April is not normally a busy time of the year, they are waiting patiently for the Governor to reopen business in the state.

“What I don’t want to do is open up and all of a sudden more restrictions come back in, so I have to be very cautious with that,” Wilson said. “But also I have to make sure the community is ready for us to open also. So I think we will give it a few weeks once the Governor gives us the go ahead.”

Wilson said they are closed until May 22, 2020 and they are taking reservations for when they do reopen.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News