Advocates of domestic violence victims honored in Fayette County

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Law enforcement and other advocates for victims of domestic violence were honored on Wednesday, October 7, 2020.

The Women’s Resource Center Fayette County Outreach Office held a ceremony to show their appreciation for all these community leaders do. Belinda Hopkins is an advocate for victims a domestic violence. She said the ceremony is a way to honor those who risk their lives helping others, as well as a way to remember those who are victims of domestic violence.

“We do appreciate the families that have sacrificed their loved ones that are in law enforcement and the other agencies that are out on the front lines every day that are out on the front lines dealing with domestic violence among other things that they have to deal with,” Hopkins stated.

Hopkins said the center hopes to have more individuals honored in future events when COVID-19 restrictions are not so limiting. The Women’s Resource Center Fayette County Outreach office also has a 24-hour hotline. That number is (304)-255-2559.

