Advocates shed light on Domestic Violence Awareness Month

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Administrators with the Family Refuge Center in Lewisburg told 59News they are seeing a rise in the number of Domestic Abuse cases due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Women living in rural areas are more likely to experience domestic violence than those living in urban areas.

STOP Victim Advocate Emily Yates said it is important to talk about Domestic Violence not only in October, but all year long.

“If we do not bring awareness to Domestic Violence and sexual assault, people will just throw it under the rug and be like ‘oh, that’s not happening here’ when it most definitely is,” Yates said.

Yates said the Family Refuge Center offers plenty of services for Domestic Violence Survivors. View those services here.