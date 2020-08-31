Advocates shed light on International Overdose Day

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — August 31, 2020 was International Overdose Awareness Day.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report West Virginia had the highest rate of death due to drug overdose in 2018. The CDC reported for every 100,000 people in West Virginia, 51.5 die of a drug overdose.

“Everybody knows West Virginia has one of the highest overdose rates in the country, if not the highest,” Judy Koehler said. “We have got to do something to help folks get the treatment they need instead of letting them fend for themselves.”

Judy Koehler is a Patient Navigator For Substance Use Disorder at Robert C. Byrd Clinic in Lewisburg. She said stigma towards addiction is one of the top barriers preventing people with substance use disorder from seeking treatment.

“If someone says ‘Oh, they’re just an addict. Just a junkie,’ that discourages them a lot from seeking treatment, so we prefer to say people with substance use disorder or people battling addiction,” Koehler said.

Koehler said talking to a person like they are an addict can make them feel less human. She said it is important to treat them like a person suffering from a disease instead of as the disease, itself.

A purple wristband or lanyard symbolizes awareness of overdose. Wearing these signifies the loss of a loved one or offers support to those who lost their loved ones to addiction.