BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — February marks Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month. Advocates across the state are taking action to address the growing issue.

AWAY West Virginia said dating violence has increased with the pandemic and use of social media. Now, it can impact children as early as middle school.

“It always seems like there is some kind of teen dating violence that is going on in the area and it used to be where you really did not notice teen dating violence, you saw it more in high school aged kids, but now with the use of technology you are seeing that more in middle school kids too,” McKenzie Simpson, Sexual Assault Services Coordinator for AWAY, said.

Simpson said there are a number of signs to look for of abuse in relationships, even in younger children. She said signs of domestic abuse like bruises and injuries are some of the easier warning signs to spot. Decreasing grades, social isolation and impulsive behaviors could also be signs that something is not right.

The West Virginia Coalition Against Domestic Violence also focuses on raising awareness about these more hidden behaviors as key indicators that your child may need some help.

“Looking for teens who feel manipulated, teens who feel they cannot have more than one friend or they constantly have to be with that one person they are in a relationship in, lots of emotional abuse, talking down, what is being said on these social media apps as well,” Cydney Fields, Project Services Coordinator for the West Virginia Coalition Against Domestic Violence, said.

Organizations like AWAY West Virginia work directly with people experiencing relationship abuse. Simpson said the organization offers resources as well as programming that can help people develop healthy relationship habits and stop unhealthy patterns before they become destructive.

“We can first meet with them and the family, get a better grip of the situation, if we have to get police involved we can,” Simpson said. “We can help them with a domestic violence protection order which can keep an abuser away from the victim and their family.”

Simpson said teens and young children may feel embarrassed to talk about problems in their relationships. If needed, AWAY West Virginia can also help victims develop a safety plan before and after school.