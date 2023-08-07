RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Two hundred and fifty American Electric Power (AEP) workers headed to southern West Virginia and Virginia on Monday, August 7, 2023, in response to predicted power outages across the region.

A spokesman for American Electric Power said AEP officials were watching the weather updates in the region and had employees and local contractors packed up and ready to travel into any area with storm damage and outages.

“A lot of areas are under tornado watches, so wind is going to be the problem,” explained AEP Spokesperson Phil Moye. “It could bring down trees, because they’re full of leaves right now, and prone to wind damage, and if that happens, it could cause power outages. And that’s what we’re prepared for.”