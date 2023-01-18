BEAVER, WV (WVNS) – Appalachian Electrical Power presented a $100,000 check to New River Community and Technical College on January 18, 2023.

The money will be used to buy a Jet engine for their upcoming Aircraft Maintenance Technician program. College President, Dr. Bonny Copenhaver said having an actual engine will help students better understand an airplane.

“It is a huge gift for New River. It’s a joy actually to see people out there believe in what you’re doing, believe in the mission of this institution and it’s progress to the future.” College President, Dr. Bonny Copenhaver

She added it is because of community support that programs like this are possible in Southern West Virginia. Copenhaver also added New River is open to talking with other potential partners who are interested in seeing the aviation program grow.