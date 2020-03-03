AEP rate increase could cause financial strain for those on fixed incomes

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Appalachian Power filed a rate increase request Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. If approved, residential customers throughout the state could see an increase on their bill by nearly 11 percent.

AmeriCorps Service Member for United Way of Southern West Virginia, Thomas Ruggiero, said for those on fixed incomes, this increase could cause a financial strain and even loss of power.

“Individuals who are on a fixed income already have their bills planned out for the month, so they don’t really have any type of safety net in place to handle this type of increase,” Ruggiero said.

While there are services available to help people with financial stability, eventually those funds run dry.

For Richard Workman, an Orient Hill resident, he already made the switch from electric to gas to save money, but he has seen how money has impacted others in the county.

“Some people right now are making choices between medicine and food and heat and food,” Workman said.

Chris Beam, Appalachian Power president and Chief Operations Officer gave this statement:

“Over time, costs have risen, and these filings seek to address that reality so that the amount being collected in customer rates matches the amount of costs that the company is incurring for fuel, purchased power and vegetation management costs.” Chris Beam, Appalachian Power President and COO

If you are worried about the rate increase affecting your financial stability, there are ways to bring down your monthly bill.

General Manager of S.J. Neathawk, Randy Luck, said one of the more common ways to reduce the use of electricity is making sure everything is turned off before you leave the house or go to sleep. Lights should be turned off when you’re not using them.

Even unplugging some appliances, like a toaster, can save you a little bit of cash in the long run.

“Because you don’t consume power. And when you don’t consume power, they can’t charge you for electricity. Therefore, you pay less,” Luck explained.

Luck told 59News one of the biggest causes of a high power bill is drafty windows and doors. One way to combat that is by sealing those drafty areas.

There are services in the area that can help manage your bills. The 211 center is a hotline you can call if you need assistance. Dial 211 into your phone which will prompt you to enter your zip code and you can talk to a representative to best assess your financial needs.