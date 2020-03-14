AEP temporarily suspends disconnections for customers

WEST VIRGINIA (WVNS)– American Electric Power announced on Friday, March 13, 2020 they are temporarily suspending all disconnections for non-payments as the Coronavirus continues to spread throughout the country.
AEP released a statement saying:
“We know our customers are concerned about their families and ensuring they have reliable electric service allows them to focus on staying healthy and well. They said they are committed to doing what we can to help our customers, our employees and the communities we serve navigate this uncertain time.”American Electric Power