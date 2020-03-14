AEP temporarily suspends disconnections for customers

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
AEP_1525270183906.png

WEST VIRGINIA (WVNS)– American Electric Power announced on Friday, March 13, 2020 they are temporarily suspending all disconnections for non-payments as the Coronavirus continues to spread throughout the country.

AEP released a statement saying:

“We know our customers are concerned about their families and ensuring they have reliable electric service allows them to focus on staying healthy and well. They said they are committed to doing what we can to help our customers, our employees and the communities we serve navigate this uncertain time.”

American Electric Power

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Nursing Homes restrict visitor access over Coronavirus concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nursing Homes restrict visitor access over Coronavirus concerns"

WV Governor announces schools will be closed over Coronavirus concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "WV Governor announces schools will be closed over Coronavirus concerns"

Gov. Jim Justice closes all WV schools amid coronavirus concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Jim Justice closes all WV schools amid coronavirus concerns"

House fire on Kentucky Ave.

Thumbnail for the video titled "House fire on Kentucky Ave."

Fire on Kentucky Ave.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fire on Kentucky Ave."

concord univerisity coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "concord univerisity coronavirus"

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News