Affordable housing grant comes to Beckley

BECKLEY WV (WVNS) — Housing in Beckley for the less fortunate may soon be a little bit cheaper. A Community Development Block Grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is coming to the city. The $313,000 aims to help low-income families afford housing.

U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) announced the grant Monday Nov. 7, 2019.

“Access to affordable housing gives a hand up not a hand out to West Virginians trying to get back on their feet and gives them the support they need to contribute to their communities,” Sen. Manchin stated.

According to a release Sen. Manchin believes that this grant will be good for low-income families because, it does not only provide affordable living, but it also provides assistance to the low income families.

“I’m pleased to see Beckley received this funding, which will enable the city to address unmet needs that are important to the community,” Sen. Capito added.