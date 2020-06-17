After 48 days in the hospital, Mercer County woman beats COVID-19

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — After spending 48 days in Princeton Community Hospital, a woman is finally home after defeating the coronavirus.
Princeton Community Hospital shared the good news on their Facebook Page Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Jennifer Wyatt left the hospital surrounded by hospital staff cheering her on.
In the post, the hospital said in part:
We owe a debt of gratitude to the many faithful doctors, nurses, and support staff who so skillfully cared for Mrs. Wyatt during her long and sometimes perilous journey. We wish Mrs. Wyatt great health and happiness as she resumes her normal life.Princeton Community Hospital