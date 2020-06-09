After closing for three months due to pandemic, Salvation Army of Mercer County’s family thrift store reopens

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — As West Virginia: The Comeback continues, a thrift store in Mercer County reopened its doors.

For the first time since closing in March, the Salvation Army Family Thrift Store on Mercer Street in Princeton welcomed back its customers on Monday, June 8, 2020.

With a capacity limited to 20 patrons, the store is encouraging anyone who comes inside to cover their face, bring hand sanitizer, and maintain a safe distance from each other.

For Lt. Dennis Smith, reopening was not only a joy and relief to the store and its inventory, but also to their customers.

“It’s an exciting time for us, that we finally get to open,” Smith said. “Folks have been waiting for us to open. Donations have been piling up.”

To help them reopen, the store is offering a sale through Saturday, June 13. All clothing is $1 per garment, and accessories and small appliances are 20 percent off. However, there are no discounts on furniture.

The store is open Mondays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.