After delay, Virginia Democrats advance redistricting

RICHMOND, VA (AP) — After a lengthy delay, Virginia Democrats are advancing legislation to overhaul how new congressional and legislative maps are drawn.

A House committee voted Monday to accept a proposed constitutional amendment establishing a bipartisan commission made up of lawmakers and citizens charged with drawing maps. Virginia Democrats have been in a national spotlight on redistricting reform after taking full control of the statehouse this year.

The party has made redistricting reform a key campaign plank, but has been split on whether to support the proposed constitutional amendment or back a different proposal that is friendlier to the new Democratic majority.

