BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) – Bluefield University systems were shut down on Sunday, April, 30, 2023 due to a cybersecurity breech.

The University faculty say they have control of the situation, but some students are still worried about their final tests.

Students were planned to start finals on May 1st, 2023, but the attack postponed any tests until the next day.

Logan Lightfoot, a student at Bluefield University, says this attack is a hinderance to students trying to kick off final’s week.

“I mean, we are expecting to be studying and be hard in the books, but we can’t because we can’t access our stuff,” said Lightfoot.

Bluefield University says it will be a few more days until everything is fully functional again.

That said, finals will be back on track on Tuesday, May 2nd, 2023. Monday exams will be held on Tuesday. Tuesday exams will be held on Wednesday May 3rd and Wednesday exams will be held on Thursday, May 4th.

Faculty and Staff can reportedly now safely use My-B-U, Canvas and library resources.