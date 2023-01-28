CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey sent a letter to the CEO of DirecTV, raising concerns over the company’s recent cancellation of Newsmax.

“It’s been two years coming that this company was pressured by left-wing lawmakers to silence conservative news channels, while some may object to the views and opinions expressed on Newsmax, the same is true of liberal-leaning channels such as MSNBC,” Attorney General Morrisey said.

Two years ago, two members of the U.S. House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Communications and Technology sent a letter to DirecTV’s parent company and others asking to cancel any type of conservative media outlets.

“Giving in to demands for politically motivated corporate censorship will only breed more demands in the future. Neither DirecTV nor the channels it carries should face an ongoing concern over whether programming is acceptable to powerful political elites,” Attorney General Morrisey wrote.

Newsmax officials have said DirecTV’s decision is based on political bias.