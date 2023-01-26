CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a representative from his office will meet with southern West Virginia residents in February to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.

“These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives. Residents can easily get questions answered, learn what is going on in their area and how to keep personal information safe and secure,” Attorney General Morrisey said.

The events followed will be hosted as scheduled below:

Feb. 1: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Chamber of the Two Virginias, 619 Bland St., Bluefield

Feb. 7: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Hamlin-Lincoln Public Library, 7999 Lynn Ave., Hamlin

Feb. 9: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. – Boone-Madison Public Library, 375 Main St., Madison

Feb. 13: 11 a.m. to noon – Iaeger City Hall, 53 Circle St., Iaeger

Feb. 16: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. – Buffalo Creek Memorial Library, 511 E. McDonald Ave., Man

Feb. 20: 10 a.m. to noon – One Cup Coffee, Cook Parkway, Oceana

Feb. 22: 11 a.m. to noon – Gilbert Town Hall, 5 Wharncliffe Ave., Gilbert

For information, people attending are encouraged to contact Mandy Thompson at 304-993-9106.