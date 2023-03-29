CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey recently announced meeting times with southern West Virginia residents in April to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any questions the public may have.

“These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives. Residents can easily get questions answered, learn what is going on in their area and how to keep personal information safe and secure.” Attorney General Morrisey

A representative of his, Mandy Thompson will be hosting the following events:

April 6: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. – Oceana City Hall, 1325 Cook Parkway, Oceana

April 8: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. – Lincoln County Community Outreach Program’s Second Chance Prom Formal, The Nancy Event Center, 359 Walnut St., Hamlin

April 12: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Hamlin-Lincoln Public Library, 7999 Lynn Ave., Hamlin

April 13: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. – Delbarton Town Hall, 1891 WV Route 65, Delbarton

April 17: 11 a.m. to noon – Kimball City Hall, 27737 Coal Heritage Road, Kimball

April 19: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. – Park Avenue Restaurant/Boone County Grandfamilies Event, 278 Park Ave., Danville

April 25: 11 a.m. to noon – Chamber of the Two Virginias, 619 Bland St., Bluefield

April 27: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. – Buffalo Creek Memorial Library, 511 E. McDonald Ave., Man

For more information please contact Mandy Thompson at 304-993-9106. If there is inclement weather, please call ahead.