CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey recently announced meeting times with southern West Virginia residents in April to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any questions the public may have.
“These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives. Residents can easily get questions answered, learn what is going on in their area and how to keep personal information safe and secure.”Attorney General Morrisey
A representative of his, Mandy Thompson will be hosting the following events:
- April 6: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. – Oceana City Hall, 1325 Cook Parkway, Oceana
- April 8: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. – Lincoln County Community Outreach Program’s Second Chance Prom Formal, The Nancy Event Center, 359 Walnut St., Hamlin
- April 12: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Hamlin-Lincoln Public Library, 7999 Lynn Ave., Hamlin
- April 13: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. – Delbarton Town Hall, 1891 WV Route 65, Delbarton
- April 17: 11 a.m. to noon – Kimball City Hall, 27737 Coal Heritage Road, Kimball
- April 19: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. – Park Avenue Restaurant/Boone County Grandfamilies Event, 278 Park Ave., Danville
- April 25: 11 a.m. to noon – Chamber of the Two Virginias, 619 Bland St., Bluefield
- April 27: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. – Buffalo Creek Memorial Library, 511 E. McDonald Ave., Man
For more information please contact Mandy Thompson at 304-993-9106. If there is inclement weather, please call ahead.