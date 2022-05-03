PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–One teacher in Mercer County received an important award, and it took her quite by surprise.

Angela Fisher who is an agriculture teacher at the Mercer County Technical Education Center was selected to be Mercer County’s Teacher of the Year. At their regular luncheon, Superintendent Ed Toman surprised Fisher with flowers and her award.

Fisher helps her students learn how to grow plants and foods from start to finish.

She said we’ll never know what the future holds and learning how to grow food for ourselves is paramount.

“We need to learn sustainability, we’re not sure. So, this of all topics is really important and I think every student needs to come through an agriculture class at some point,” Fisher said.

Fisher added everything in the greenhouse was grown by students and can be sold to the public.

Congratulations Angela!