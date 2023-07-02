BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The Air National Guard Band of the Northeast performed in the auditorium at Woodrow Wilson High School on Sunday, July 2, 2023.

The ANG Band of the Northeast provides professional music for official military, recruiting and community events.

This was the seventh performance by the band in a line-up of their 2023 Annual Summer Concert Series.

The concert not only sounded amazing, but was entirely free to attend.

Allison Shriver, President of the Beckley Concert Association, said she is so glad the band is performing in West Virginia just in time for Independence Day.

“I’m immensely proud,” said Shriver. “Proud to be an American and proud that this outstanding group has chosen Beckley, West Virginia to perform in and wants to provide this beautiful music to our community.”

The ANG Band of the Northeast will perform two more concerts in West Virginia for 2023.

