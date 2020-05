LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MAY 25: A Spirit Airlines jet comes in for a landing at McCarran International Airport on May 25, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The nation’s 10th busiest airport recorded a 53% decrease in arriving and departing passengers for March compared to the same month in 2019, a drop of more than 2.3 million travelers, as the COVID-19 pandemic impacts the travel industry. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – One airline will resume seasonal service from Yeager Airport to Myrtle Beach International Airport.

Spirit Airlines flights will resume July 2, 2020. The flights are currently scheduled to operate on Thursdays and Sundays through Sept. 6, 2020.

The Charleston to Myrtle Beach route was scheduled to start in April but was pushed back due to COVID-19 and travel restrictions.

The Charleston to Orlando International Airport route will continue flying on Saturdays.