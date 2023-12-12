PRINCETON (WVNS) – Alcohol is a very commercialized product. From advertisements on the internet to commercials on TV, alcohol is promoted everywhere. Unfortunately, children and teens find ways to gain access to alcohol.

According to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, about 20.9% of youth ages 14 to 15 reported having at least 1 drink in their lifetime.

Children and Teens have unlimited access to the internet and other forms of information.

This access may persuade them to try alcohol at an early age in the wrong setting.

Shannon May-Craft, Director of CCBHC and Clinical Services at Southern Highlands, says conversation between children and their parents is essential.

“The first thing they need to do is have open conversation and open dialogue. They need to know what kind of activities they are going to be involved in,” said May-Craft to 59News.

To keep children and teens away from alcohol, it’s important to consider having conversations about the substance.