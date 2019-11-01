Alderson Elementary hosts teachers vs law enforcement basketball game

ALDERSON, WV (WVNS) — Alderson Elementary School teachers left it all on the court for the end of Red Ribbon Week, with an assist from local law enforcement.

Teachers challenged Alderson police officers, a Summers County sheriff’s Deputy, and a local Division of Natural Resources officer to a basketball game. Music teacher, Andrea Sloan, said red ribbon week is a campaign to teach kids to say no to drugs.

“At Alderson, we really try to build a great relationship with the local police so the kids know they can reach out to them whenever. They’re very involved here at the school and the kids have been looking forward to this game all week,” Sloan explained.

Police won the game 55 to 54. Red Ribbon Week activities are designed to show kids how to live a healthy lifestyle.