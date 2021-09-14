Alderson Federal Prison sees rising active COVID cases

ALDERSON, WV (WVNS)– The Alderson Federal Prison Camp has limited visitation at their facility due to rising active COVID-19 cases, according to the Federal Bureau of Prison’s (BOP) website.

Currently, the Alderson prison has six active staff cases and two active inmate cases. WVNS tried to contact the prison for an interview but was declined. On the Federal Bureau of Prison’s website, they report that not all tests are conducted and/or reported to the BOP.

Visitation at the prison is suspended until further notice and is operating on level 3 operations.

In related news, the McDowell Federal Correctional Institution currently has two active staff cases and the Beckley Federal Correctional Institution has one active staff case.