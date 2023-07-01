ALDERSON, WV (WVNS)– Alderson kicked off the countdown to Independence Day with their 62nd Annual Fourth of July Celebration on Saturday, July 1, 2023.

Festivities began in the morning with a Run for Snacks 5k and lead into the All American Baking Contest, the 7th Annual Horse Show, and Ice Cream Social.

The baking contest theme was for the best decorated 4th of July cake with both adult and kid divisions.

The horse show had championship classes compete for ribbons in first through fifth place.

Kimberly Seiberlich, the first place winner in the horse show, said the day was all the more special because it’s the first time she’s competed with her horse, Smooty.

“I first got this horse back in October, so this is really the first outing,” said Seiberlich. “It’s awesome.”

The night finished with an open mic night at the Alderson Train Depot and a Mr. Rexroad Contest at 7 p.m.

The celebration continues into the coming week with fun river events, a mud bog race and fun with West Virginia Inflatables.