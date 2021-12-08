Alderson man arrested for third-degree arson

ALDERSON, WV (WVNS)– The Alderson Police Department concluded its investigation into an alleged arson that happened on Friday, December 3, 2021.

The investigation was completed by the Alderson Police Department and the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s office.

According to the Town of Alderson Police Department’s Facebook page, Jerry Reed, of Alderson was arrested and charged with third-degree arson after police said Reed lit another person’s car on fire. He was also charged with retaliation of a state’s witness, and violation of a domestic violence petition.

Reed was arraigned by the Greenbrier County Magistrate and placed on a $50,000 bond. While he was out on bond, he was charged with felony destruction of property. Bond was revoked and Reed is being held in the Southern Regional Jail awaiting trial.