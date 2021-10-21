Alderson Mayor back in court for preliminary hearing; judge finds probable cause

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Alderson Mayor Travis Copenhaver was in court for a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, October 20, 2021.

According to Magistrate Judge Tim Stover, the court found probable cause in the case, so it will now move to the Greenbrier County Circuit Court.

Copenhaver is charged with two felonies, burglary and child neglect, and a misdemeanor charge of conspiracy. He was arrested in September stemming from an incident that happened in June. Copenhaver and Lloyd “Billy Lightner” are accused of approaching a woman in her car and touching her, and then going into a home on the property and going through personal belongings. A minor was reportedly with the men during the alleged crimes, and the men were also drinking, according to State Police.

Lightner previously waived his time and due back in court in December.