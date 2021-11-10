Alderson mayor proposes water extension project to Summers County Commissioners

HINTON, WV (WVNS)– The mayor of Alderson visited the Summers County Commissioners to ask for support on a new water extension project.

On Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at the monthly Summers County Commission meeting, the mayor of Alderson presented a proposal, asking for support with a water extension project.

Travis Copenhaver talked to the commissioners about the eight million dollar project which would help improve and upgrade water systems for the community.

If approved, Summers County would work with the Town of Alderson to look for grants to help fund projects in both Summers County and Alderson.

“It’s gonna take some commitment. We’re gonna be at a point where we have to be at several meetings there’s a lot of paperwork we can do most of it by email by text or phone. But it’s not something…if you don’t move the chain, it’s not going anywhere,” Copenhaver said.

If the project goes through, Copenhaver said water rates could rise.

“With this project, our rates would go up about five dollars…with this project,” Copenhaver said.

Commissioner Charles Saunders and Ted Kula voted on the agenda item to start the planning and talks about the project.

The Summers County Commission reminded people the project is still in the planning phase.