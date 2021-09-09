Alderson mayor resigns as municipal judge

ALDERSON, WV (WVNS) — Town of Alderson officials confirmed Travis Copenhaver resigned as municipal judge. However, he is still mayor.

Town council met Thursday, September 9, 2021, for a meeting while Copenhaver was not there. One of the items on the agenda was related to personnel matter. Before council went into executive session for more than an hour, several community members stood up to voice their opinions.

“I have lived here since I was four-years-old and I love this town. I am embarrassed,” Dawn Painter said.

“His [Copenhaver} heart is in this town, but his conduct is not,” Herbert Burdette said.

Town council came to a short term conclusion on the personnel matter. They requested Copenhaver refrain from any mayoral duties until September 20th, when a special meeting will take place. Council said they would like to hear from Copenhaver and will continue with the next steps at that public meeting.

This comes after Copenhaver is facing a charge of burglary, assault, conspiracy, and child neglect creating risk of injury from an incident back in June.