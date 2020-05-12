Alderson Public Library will be handing out craft kits

ALDERSON, WV (WVNS) — The Alderson Public Library staff will be handing out craft kits in the parking lot of the old thrift store on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 4 p.m. The announcement was made Tuesday, May 12, 2020.

To practice social distancing, people will be able to drive up and staff will deliver the bags to your car. Right now, the library has close to 70 bags to give away.