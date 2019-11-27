Alderson Store helps students get new books for Christmas

ALDERSON, WV (WVNS) — The Alderson Store is asking people to purchase books, either about West Virginia or written by a West Virginia Native.

Books sold in the store will be given to a student at Ronceverte or Alderson Elementary for Christmas.

General Manager, Sarah Alderson, said the idea began last year and has taken-off. But not just any book can be donated or bought.

“We really like to keep it to new books because there are a lot of children that may not ever get a new book,” Alderson said. “Which is just fine and used books are great, but to make it special for Christmas, it’s nice for them to have a new one.”

If you help give a new book to students this Christmas, you will be entered into a drawing for $2,500 on Dec. 20, 2019.

