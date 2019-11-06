Alderson students honored as outstanding citizens

ALDERSON, WV (WVNS) — Alderson Police Chief Jeremy Bennett worked with teachers to award young children for their service. He established the Outstanding Citizen Award for students from Kindergarten to Fifth Grade.

The award is given to the student of each grade level who best exemplifies outstanding behavior, has good attendance, maintains a positive attitude and is a model student. It will be awarded every nine-week grading period.

Alderson Outstanding Citizens

These are the students who received the honor for the first grading period. They each received a certificate and a special treat from Big Wheel.

Chief Bennett pays for the gift certificate out of his own pocket. No public funds are used to pay for the awards.