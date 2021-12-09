Alderson Town Council approves motion to end discussions involving mayor

ALDERSON, WV (WVNS) — Alderson Mayor Travis Copenhaver is once again in the spotlight during a town council meeting.

Travis Copenhaver is facing charges of Burglary, Assault, Child Neglect, and conspiracy stemming from an incident back in June, 2021.

During a discussion at the council meeting Thursday, December 9, 2021, Councilman Charlie Lobban made a motion to have Copenhaver step down until his case is resolved. However, council member Doris Kasley had a different approach.

“That consideration of the matter of removing the mayor and reconsider only if and when the mayor is finally determined by the legal process to be guilty of official misconduct,” Kasley said.

Kasley said further discussion of the mayor only distracts from important town business, meaning Thursday night’s meeting marks the last time Copenhaver’s position as mayor will be discussed at a council meeting.

During public comment, an Alderson man stepped forward announcing his plan to file for pre-candidacy.

Ryan Keesee was critical of Councilwoman Doris Kaisleys motion Thursday evening. He said it silences community members who want answers and action. At the end of his comment, Keesee announced he will be running against Travis Copenhaver for the position of mayor in the election.

“I can’t necessarily run a campaign officially without filing it,” Keesee said. “Even though the time to truly file for candidacy isn’t until 2023. That’s when the next regularly scheduled election is, 2023.”

Keesee added he is originally from Smoot, attended Greenbrier East High School, and has many roots in Greenbrier County.

He said he will officially file for pre-candidacy tomorrow. Aldersons next election will be held in June 2023.