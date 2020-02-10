Alderson woman discusses flood preparations

ALDERSON, WV (WVNS) — The floods of 2016 left a lasting impact on many people in Southern West Virginia.

The Hoovers lived in Alderson for nearly 16 years. Their home sits right next to the Greenbrier River. Judy Hoover said she was unprepared for the devastation left behind by the 2016 floods.

“I must admit, I did not want to leave home,” Hoover said. “I wanted to stay and see it through, but they said we really shouldn’t, so we did leave.”

With a water gauge on a tree across from their house, the Hoovers are able to see how high the Greenbrier River is. But Judy’s secret to handling potential flooding is remaining calm at all times.

“We’ll wait and see,” Hoover said. “We’re kind of easy going, maybe I should say, so we don’t panic. We really do watch the river very closely and see what it looks like, what’s happening to it.”

People living on or near the Greenbrier River can check their storm gauges on the National Weather Service website to determine the levels of the river at any given moment.

Judy said she has friends who move furniture from the main floor to their second floor. But, the Hoovers listen for the river to tell them which steps to take.

“We kinda figured it we lose something, you know what, the good lord didn’t intend for us to have it,” Hoover said.