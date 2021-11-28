Alderson woman displays lifesize nativity scene

ALDERSON, WV (WVNS) — Rebecca Wilson was born in Alderson, West Virginia and recently moved back after being away for 70 years. She says something about the Mountain State has always called her home and to celebrate her homecoming, she wanted to give back to the community that has meant so much to her over the years.

“It’s almost as if this little town waited on me, it waited on me to come back. I just felt like, it is a community and the people here are wonderful, and I just wanted to express how happy I was to be back,” Wilson said.

The result of her joy is a lifesize nativity scene commissioned by Wilson and created by local artists Judy and Bobby Hoover. Wilson approached them with the idea in the spring. Judy Hoover said each of the seventeen pieces took two to four days to paint and throughout the process reflected on the importance and beauty of what she was making.

“As I am painting each one, I really thought about knowing where it was going up on the side of the hill and just knowing,” Hoover said.

Wilson said she hopes people drive by and take a moment to remember the religious meaning of the holiday season.

“Somehow or other in this day and age we seem to forget that, that sort of gets lost and that is the purpose of having Christmas is to celebrate the birth of the baby Jesus and in my small way, I want to bring that back,” Wilson said.

The display can be found on Washington Street North in Alderson.