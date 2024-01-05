LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS)– The Greenbrier County Homeland Security and Emergency Management alerted that Church Street and Anjean Road in Greenbrier County are closed due to a structure fire.

Officials stated that drivers should use alternate routes at this time.

The alert was sent out at 6:39 a.m. on Friday, January 5, 2024.

The alert details are as follows:

Severity:

Minor – Minimal to no known threat to life or property

Urgency:

Immediate – Responsive action SHOULD be taken immediately

Certainty:

Observed – Determined to have occurred or to be ongoing

Category:

TRANSPORT: Public and private transportation

Event Description:

Road Closure