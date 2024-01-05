LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS)– The Greenbrier County Homeland Security and Emergency Management alerted that Church Street and Anjean Road in Greenbrier County are closed due to a structure fire.
Officials stated that drivers should use alternate routes at this time.
The alert was sent out at 6:39 a.m. on Friday, January 5, 2024.
The alert details are as follows:
Severity:
Minor – Minimal to no known threat to life or property
Urgency:
Immediate – Responsive action SHOULD be taken immediately
Certainty:
Observed – Determined to have occurred or to be ongoing
Category:
TRANSPORT: Public and private transportation
Event Description:
Road Closure